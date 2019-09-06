Kasautii Zindagii Kay BTS: One Scene Of Erica Fernandes & Sahil Anand, 58 Retakes – It’ll Make You Go LOL

It has been a year since Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay is ruling television world. Starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, the viewers love the new version of Prerna and Anurag’s love saga. Every episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has enough drama to entertain the audience. Even the actors enjoy doing some melodramatic scenes.

In her latest Instagram video, Erica has shared what goes behind shooting some scenes. In the video, Erica is running and her co-star Sahil Anand lits her saree pallu for a scene. It was being shot for a scene for the show. Erica showed how from Take 1 to Take 57, Sahil fails to properly put her saree’s pallu edge on fire.

The actress captioned the video, “You had one job @sahilanandofficial 👏😏#Bts #kasautiizindagiikay #masti #fun #madteam #sahilsspeciality”.

Watch the video below:

Actor Karan Singh Grover returned to TV after a long time and he plays Mr Bajaj on the show. Since Mr Bajaj’s entry, the problems and distance between Anurag and Prerna are only worsening and growing.

On the personal front, there are reports that Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are dating each other. Despite their PDA and holiday outings together, the duo always address each other as good friends.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!