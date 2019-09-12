Prassthanam Actress Manisha Koirala On Today’s Generation Actors: “I Wish They Could Enjoy Life As Well”

Yesteryear actress Manisha Koirala return to face the camera with 2018’s Sanju and her performance as the late Nargis received a lot of appreciation from audiences and critics alike. And now the Mann actress is returning to the silver screen as Sanju Baba’s wife for his maiden home production, Prassthanam.

However, the actress who was on every filmmaker’s wish list continues to deliver some amazing performances even today. But when asked how different does the industry feel now from what it was during her hay days, Manisha candidly told Deccan Chronicle that there is immense pressure today.

The daily has quoted Manisha saying, “I think there’s a lot of pressure today. There’s so much emphasis on outer look these days. Even if it is a gym or the airport – everybody has to look their best. There’s a lot of pressure to look perfect all the time. There’s social media, there’s paparazzi and what not. In our days there was work only on sets but the current generation has to be alert all the time. I wish they could enjoy life as well.”

She further added, “Today the films are more realistic and hence the acting is a lot more realistic and subtle. In our time, melodramatic acting was a thing but it isn’t valid anymore.”

Prassthanam will also see Manisha reuniting with Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff after a very long time. Speaking about sharing screen space with the two seasoned actors Manisha said, “It’s always a pleasure to work with Baba and Jaggu dada. Over the years we have evolved, but a certain essence of us remains the same. My first day of shooting for Prassthanam was with both of them and it was really wonderful to see them on the same set. The whole stress goes away when you are working with somebody you are very fond of and have a friendship of 30 years.”

Featuring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunkey Pandey and Ali Fazal among others in pivotal roles, Prassthanam will hit the theaters on the 20th September 2019.

