Kangana Ranaut Starrer Jayalalithaa Biopic Hits The Roadblock? Deets Inside

Despite having some rough time at the box office recently, Kangana Ranaut is going strong in the industry with an interesting lineup with films Panga, Dhaakad and Jayalalithaa biopic.

However, the latter project seems to have hit the troubled waters and has reportedly been put on hold.

According to Bollywood Hungama report, the film for which Kangana has already started prepping up hasn’t been able to raise the required money of Rs 55 crores. Hence the makers are planning to wait till October end before they start shooting for the film.

Jayalalithaa Biopic which will reportedly be titled Thalaivi will be shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. But there are also rumours that filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon may make a web series around her and it will be titled Queen.

Meanwhile, Kangana who has donated Rs 42 lakh to the Cauvery Calling campaign of the Isha Foundation recently addressed the issue of climate change and said that it is certainly not a favourite topic of discussion among people who support industrialisation. Although she is not against development, she emphasised on every practice that is eco-friendly.

“It (climate change) is not a favourite topic for those people who are pro-industrialisation because it goes against them. Urbanisation and building roads, and industry, surely create job opportunity that offers a great life, huge money and happiness for many, but how long will we be able to sustain them? We need eco-friendly development,” Kangana told IANS.

Citing an example of how, at weddings and other big celebrations, people leave a huge pile of garbage and waste, the actress said: “If someone can splurge money to celebrate, why can’t they decompose the waste so that nature is not harmed. They have money and man power (but) what they do not have is sensibility. I think we need to practice innovative ideas that are eco-friendly.”

