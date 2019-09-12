Mira Rajput Highlights Benefits Of 14-Year-Long Gap With Hubby Shahid Kapoor & It’s Never Made More Sense!

There was no dearth of naysayers when Udta Punjab actor Shahid Kapoor decided to tie the knot the traditional way with a girl his parents had found from him. There were all sorts of comments when Shahid aged 35 took the plunge with Mira Rajput who was only 21 years old!

However, Mira has never failed to impress people with her grace and poise and has expressed her love and respect for Shahid at every possible occasion. And now Mira Rajput Kapoor who is the proud mother of 2 with Shahid in an interview to Vogue broken her silence on the much spoken about the age gap between her and hubby Shahid.

Mira said the 14 year age gap between her and Shahid was never a challenge to overcome for her; it was, in fact, an advantage. She said, “I’ve also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here… The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It has helped me ease up a lot. He’s lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience and he can benefit from my fresh perspective.”

Speaking about how her life has changed from being a Delhi girl to now a SoBo chick, Mira said, “I really didn’t think about it as so many challenges to overcome. The change from Delhi to Mumbai was actually a very pleasant one I love South Bombay! In fact, we celebrated our anniversary with a meal at The Table in Colaba.”

The couple has been going strong ever since their marriage in 2015 and is proud parents to Mishka and Zain! On the professional front, Shahid is currently basking in the success of his last release Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani!

