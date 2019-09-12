The Kapil Sharma Show: Sanjay Dutt’s SAVAGE Response On Being Asked About Reaching Late Is Hilarious AF!

The Kapil Sharma Show has become an integral part of our daily lives. No weekend is complete unless we sit with our families and watch The Kapil Sharma Show and laugh our guts out to it. Every new episode we see some or the other celebrity appearing on the show and guess who’s coming this weekend? It’s Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt.

Sony entertainment just shared a clip on Instagram from their upcoming episode where Kapil Sharma is welcoming Sanju Baba with wife Maanayata and their savage wordplay will leave you in splits. Kapil asks Sanjay, “Paaji, badi der lagadi apne waise ane mein?” to which Sanjay replies, “Bhaiya, woh apne taare nahi mile the!”. Kapil replies, “Ok” to it. Sanjay further adds, “Pehle apka show tha toh main andar tha…jab me bahar aya to show band ho gaya!” And both laughs crazily to it!

Sanjay was here to promote his upcoming film, Prasthanam. He was later on joined by the full cast of the movie that includes Ali Fazal, Chunky Panday, Amyra Dastur and Satyajit Dubey. The movie will be released on September 20, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!