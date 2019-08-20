Sanjay Dutt Looking Forward To Increase His Pan India Appeal With KGF Chapter 2 & Prasthanam

Sanjay Dutt, who is undoubtedly the all-time favourite superstar and whose glorious career spanning several decades is a testimony to his ever prevailing raging popularity is now going to rule hearts down south. The actor is venturing into pan Indian films like KGF Chapter 2, and Prasthanam, which originate as South Indian scripts are being made in several languages, out of which Southern languages are a major part.

KGF Chapter 2, which is an Excel Entertainment production will see Dutt playing a dangerous character in a grand get up with an equally heavy name- Adheera. The poster is out already and has created a humongous buzz nationwide. Whereas in Prasthanam, which is being produced by the actor himself, he will be playing a ruthless politician. Sanjay’s look in the teaser, dressed in a black kurta and sporting a red tika, is giving us major Vaastav feels.

The actor is currently busy with five film projects where he is playing very strong characters in all. The actor’s next lineup of films will see the actor playing a variety of large and powerful roles. He is currently one of the busiest actors in B-town as he is juggling between 5 big films, producing his own film and managing his family time!

Sanjay Dutt who turned producer with Marathi film ‘Baba’ went on to win several accolades and great critical acclaim as cinephiles and filmmakers raved about the beautiful story. An actor, who is all set to deliver five films slated to release next year and now a producer, is a multi-tasker as amongst the heaviest of schedules, this family man finds time for his lovely family!

When you think of Sanjay Dutt, if there’s one thing amongst many others that comes to our minds is power. As powerful as the actor is, his strength and persona remain unparalleled in the industry. Even after having an extremely successful Bollywood career spanning several decades, the actor is unstoppable.

Sanjay Dutt, who was also the lead in Mahesh Bhatt directorial ‘Sadak’ in 1991, is going to be back with ‘Sadak 2 where, its many many years later after Sadak, it’s a journey with this young girl (played by Alia Bhatt) and how she becomes a very important factor in his life to stay alive. It’s reportedly a crazy character. Sadak 2 will have Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time as a Drug Abuse Survivor .

He will be essaying the role of Afghan King Ahmad Shah Durrani in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s upcoming saga, Panipat, which is a movie based on the third battle of Panipat and will also be seen in Torbaaz, which is the story of a man who brings together a cricket team in Afghanistan.

If there’s one actor whose grand persona fits the bill for every character whose presence will shake you up from the very beginning of a film, it’s none other than Sanjay Dutt. Dutt’s charismatic appeal, his stronghold on his craft, and years of experience makes the actor the most sought after choice for filmmakers.

Sanjay Dutt’s career history also comes with a plethora of films where the actor has awed the audience with his larger than life persona. Be it Vaastav, Munnabhai MBBS, Agneepath, Khalnaayak amongst many others, the actor has proven his prowess with every role which have also been very different from each other.

His brigade of upcoming films are testimony to the fact that Sanjay Dutt is the face to every powerful character written in a very powerful story. With his lineup of content-based films wherein he will be playing meaty characters, the audience is in for a treat, as they will see one of the most substantial actors of Bollywood doing a number of great films!

