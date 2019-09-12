National Award Winner Ayushmann Khurrana Is Missing Out On Young Days Of His Children!

Versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has come a long way in his career and without a doubt, he is one busy actor in Bollywood. The Vicky Donor actor who is known for choosing diverse roles in films is all busy these days with promotions of his upcoming release Dream Girl.

The 34-year-old who is blessed with two children, a daughter, and a son, recently in an interview to Times Of India stated that following his shooting schedule, promotions and all work-related travel he hardly gets any time to spend time with his children and he really misses their young days.

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen early this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. The film when released had a good run at box office following positive response which the film and the actor garnered.

Apart from Dream Girl, the National award-winning actor also has multiple projects in form of Bala, Gulabo Sitabo & Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.

Talking about his film Dream Girl, the actor will be seen playing a guy who works at an adult hotline and speaks in girl’s voice and wins hearts of male and female callers equally. The film also has Nushrat Bahrucha in lead along with Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and others in major roles.

So far the trailer, promos,posters, and songs from the Ayushmann starrer have been very well received by the audience.

The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial will hit the big screens tomorrow.

