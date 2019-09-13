Katrina Kaif Posts A Sexy Picture But Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Koffee On Takht’ Comment Catches Our Attention

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan, keeps on sharing her pictures on Instagram which is literally a visual treat for all of us. Be it causal, traditional or bold; her pictures are something to always look forward to.

Just like her everyday ritual, she has shared yet another picture today.

Katrina can be seen posing for the camera in a white T-shirt and shorts with messy hair with loose curls. She captioned the picture with a tea emoji. The caption didn’t go well with the picture.

Arjun Kapoor being Arjun Kapoor, commented on her picture and took her case like always. He wrote, “The emoji has nothing to do with the picture Katrina…. is that clue for karan to join u for Koffee on Takht????”

Hilarious AF! Isn’t it?

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar. The film is set to hit theatres in 2020.

