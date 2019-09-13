Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek’s Sister & Sasural Simar Ka Actress Aarti Singh All Set To Enter The Show?

Bigg Boss 13: Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial yet most watched shows that we today. The last season was quite disappointing but the 13th season is all set to go air soon.

Bigg Boss is hosted by Salman Khan which makes it another reason to watch the show. Amidst all the hype, a lot of speculations are being made about the contestants and fans are eagerly waiting to know who will feature in this season.

Another name which is added to the list of speculations is comedian Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti Singh. According to the latest reports, Aarti, who has been a part of shows like Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka and Uttaran, will be seen in this season. A source revealed to SpotboyE, “The actress has already signed the contract and has been busy packing her bags these days.”

Though no official confirmation has been made and also Aarti hasn’t reacted to the rumours.

Bigg Boss 13 is expected to go on air from 29th September and this time it will only have celebrities as contestants. It will be interesting to know who will be participating this year.

