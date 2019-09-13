Rashmika Mandanna & Naga Chaitanya To Romance In Adhe Nevvu Adhe Nenu?

Telugu heartthrob Naga Chaitanya happens to be one busy actor in Tollywood. The young actor who was last seen on the big screen early this year opposite his wife Samantha Akkineni in Majili, recently kickstarted the shoot of his next with actress Sai Pallavi in a yet to be titled film which is being directed by filmmaker Sekhar Kannula.

Now the latest news related to the Premam actor is, Chaitanya will be teaming up with Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna for an upcoming romantic Telugu venture titled Adhe Nevvu Adhe Nenu.

It was yesterday when a leading Telugu entertainment channel announced the news of buying the satellite rights of Adhe Nevvu Adhe Nenu with Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna in lead.

As per a report from Socialnews.xyz.com, the film which will be produced by Dil Raju had gone on floors in October 2018. TDP MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla was to be introduced as the protagonist through this film and actress Nabha Natesh was confirmed as the leading lady. But following some unknown reason the shoot of the film back then was shelved and the star cast was changed.

The report also further state that Adhe Nevvu Adhe Nenu will be helmed by debutant film director Sasi Kumar Muthuluri, and the film will be a Telugu remake of 2011 released Turkish film Love Loves Coincidences.

However, an official confirmation about the lead pair and details related to the film is yet to be made by the makers.

