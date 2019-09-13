Made In China: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy & Team Tease Fans With Their ‘Jugaadu’ Poster!

After giving a compelling performance in Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar is all set to entertain his fans with a slice-of-life film titled Made In China. The first poster of the film left the audience intrigued. The stars of the film – Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy – are seen in a very new avatar and now everyone is eagerly waiting to know what the story is all about. To add to the suspense, the makers have dropped a new poster of the film.

Talking about the poster, it has all the characters including Rajkummar locked in jar. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Khulegi bottle aur bahar niklega jugaad ka raaz! #MadeInChinaTrailer out on September 18. 5 Days To Go! #IndiaKaJugaad.”

He announced that the trailer of the film wil release on September 18 and we are sure that you are anxious to see it. Till then, check out the poster right here:

Along with Rajkummar and Mouni, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Helmed by Mikhil Musale, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

It will mark the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama “Wrong Side Raju” bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.

