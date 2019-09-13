VIDEO: Rakhi Sawant REVEALS Of Entering Bigg Boss 13 House With Her Husband

Rakhi Sawant is certainly full of surprises. After shocking her fans with the news of her marriage with NRI Ritesh, the actress has now claimed to make an appearance on the much-loved reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 13.

While many condemned Rakhi’s marriage as hoax or publicity stunt, the actress is now shutting all the naysayers by confirming to enter the BB house with her husband. In a video recently posted on her social media account, the actress is scolding her husband for staying away from his wife.

Rakhi, who was sporting a Chuda with Sindoor and a Mangalsutra, stated that her husband is a very big businessman and is not ready to face the media yet, which is why he had to run away to UK immediately after his wedding to avoid the media glare.

Rakhi who is busy promoting her latest video song Chappan Churi, opened up about her husband during a media interaction event and said that Ritesh fell in love with her outspokenness and personality. Well, that’s not it, Rakhi was at the receiving end of some major backlash for her outfit during the promotional event of her song.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However Rakhi later uploaded a video on her social media account apologizing for the same and said that she had no idea about the kind of exposure the outfit would cause nor did she have a clue about so much media presence during the event! Yes, you did read that!

Check out the actresses performance at the event and do let us know if you think the actress will finally reveal her husband’s identity on Bigg Boss 13 or not!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!