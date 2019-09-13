Sonam Kapoor Opens Up About Nepotism & The Pressure On Being Anil Kapoor’s Daughter

Sonam Kapoor is not the one to mince her words and certainly wears her heart on her sleeves. The actress who is on a promotion spree for her upcoming release The Zoya Factor with co-star Dulquer Salmaan, has finally given her side of the story on the much spoken about Nepotism debate that has been hounding Tinsel town for quite a while now.

While Sonam is the daughter of celebrated actor Anil Kapoor, Dulquer is the son of South superstar Mammootty. Speaking to Zoom recently, Sonam said that she feels being a star kid is a privilege but also a huge responsibility. Elaborating on the same the Neerja actress said, “I think coming from a film background is a privilege and a responsibility. I am very grateful for the family I come from; I think our fathers have worked very hard to give us everything that they can. So if I take that chance and we shouldn’t take that for granted, but if I don’t use what my father has worked so hard for, I think it will be very disrespectful to his hard work and everything he has built. But in the same way it is also a huge responsibility as there is always going to be a comparison, it is always going to be living up to someone’s expectations, there always be something that you have to prove.”

She further added, “If you actually understand the meaning of nepotism, it means getting a job through a relative or a friend that you don’t deserve. So, a lot of people are using it without looking at its meaning in a dictionary or Wikipedia. So, any smart person or someone with wisdom should get online and look for its meaning.”

Agreeing to her perspective, Dulquer also stated, “I definitely think it is a responsibility, I don’t think it is negative, it is this whole world that comes off as negative, where it sounds like we are some lazy kids who don’t to work, who don’t want to go into movies and don’t want to go to shoots and your family is like ‘I can get you this film, I can get you some work’ it doesn’t work like that. Even today my dad, when he gets a call for me or someone says that you know I have an idea for your son, then he is like I don’t deal with it.”

The Zoya Factor, featuring Sonam and Dulquer is set for a 20th September 2019 release.

