Sonam Kapoor Goes Traditional For The Zoya Factor Promotions; See Pics

The Zoya Factor’s lead stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan are on a promotional spree. The two have been giving non-stop interviews and Sonam is definitely on a roll with her high energy. Not just the media interactions but her fashion game has also been on point throughout her outings this time. That doesn’t surprise us, does it? She has experimented with different looks this time and most of them have left all the fashion freaks impressed. Her recent outfit by Rajesh Pratap Singh for her Delhi promotions was no less.

Styled by her younger sister, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam went ethnic for her look this time. She went for a floral short kurti and a skirt in dark red colour. Sonam opted for oxidised silver jewellery and minimal makeup. She tied her hair into a long braid and carried a classic embroidered bag with the pictures right here:

Talking about the lead actor, Dulquer Salmaan. It is his second Bollywood project after Karwaan starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. Both Sonam and Salmaan became good friends during the shoot and Dulquer even became acquainted with Sonam’s hubby Anand Ahuja. The friendship between the two gentlemen grew to a point where they kicked Sonam out of a WhatsApp group as well.

For those of you who still don’t know, The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel by the same name. The film will revolve around the life of Zoya Solanki and the events that take place after she starts being considered as the lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will hit the theatres on September 20.

