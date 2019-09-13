Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream ‘Box Office’ Run With Dream Girl: Set To Be 6th Success & 4th Super Hit Back To Back!

He came, he ‘donated’ and he conquered! Ayushmann Khurrana, who started with Vicky Donor, went on to become the box office’s favourite baby. All these years, he did nothing but concentrate on choosing good films and he is here! With Dream Girl‘s ‘dreamy opening’, this man is on a magical spree at the box office.

If (read: surely) Dream Girl manages to garner the hit tag at the box office, this will be Ayushmann’s 6th back to back success in the span of just a lil over 2 years. It’s a record that’s not possible for every star right now. It’s something that Akshay Kumar does from the senior actors.

Ayushmann’s Barielly Ki Barfi started this mayhem by collecting 2.42 crores on its day 1 and moving up to 34 crores in its lifetime. This came in as a refreshing surprise as Bollywood was yearning for a well-written love triangle. When I say this was just the start, I mean it because destiny had special plans for him from here.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: a movie talking about sex issues and erectile dysfunction – If given this idea to any of the actors in the late 2000s, it would have got no buyers. But in 2017, it went on to be a box office hit. Opening at 2.71 crores, the movie did almost 15 times of its day 1 and collected 41.90 crores in its lifetime. This was the streak of his plus affair and a hit but a string of SUPER HITS waited for him.

Andhadhun, which opened on the similar lines as Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, did the lifetime business of 72.50 crores which is almost 27 times the day 1. When everyone wasn’t stopping congratulating Ayushmann, in the meantime he released another movie Badhaai Ho. The previous hits helped this film to gain the boost and it became his highest opener by clocking 7.29 crores.

Badhaai Ho did and unimaginable business of 136.80 crores and crossed all the predictions made by trade pundits, 19 times its opening day. This year’s Article 15, made on the very tight budget of 25 crores, went on to collect 63.05 crores bagging the super hit tag.

Now, it’s Dream Girl and with the kind of morning occupancy it has opened today, it is all set to be the fourth super-hit and sixth success in a row for him. It’s his birthday tomorrow, but the reviews of Dream Girl is an advance gift for him.

