Nushrat Bharucha Wishes She Could Be A Part Of THIS Alia Bhatt Movie!

Nushrat Bharucha is on a career-high with back to back hits in form of Pyaar Ka Punchnama followed by Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Early today her latest film Dream Girl with National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana released in theatres all across. While one may feel that the actress will make calculated moves of signing only commercially successful films here on, but that’s certainly not the case.

In an interview with ETimes, Nushrat revealed that she would rather do offbeat films or feature in a film that is not a franchise but her own creation. Speaking on the lines Nushrat said, “When I say yes to a film it depends a lot on whether I connect to it or not. Like I said no to a director right after ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety‘ and everybody including my management and people in the trade said this is a no brainer it will easily make 100 crores. It is a franchise film why wouldn’t you do it.”

She further said, “I think as an audience. I feel like if you are part, for example, a film like Aankhon Dekhi it was Sanjay Mishra’s film but I would have played a character in that just because I wanted to be a part of that film. Bheja Fry, I would have wanted to be at that one dinner table scene being part of that laughter because it was a great film. Kapoor and Sons, I was like what a film!”

The 35-year-old concluded saying, “I had a damn good experience shooting for Dream Girl. The director (Raj Shandilyaa) had a great vibe, and he would make everyone laugh with his one-liners.”

Talking about her latest release Dream Girl, apart from Nushrat and Ayushmann the film also features Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor along with others in pivotal roles.

