Chhichhore Box Office Day 7: Has A Fantabulous First Week, Set To Be Superhit

Chhichhore is set to be a superhit at the least at the box office. The film had its seventh day bigger than the first day which much tells the tale. While Friday was 7.32 crores, Thursday was 7.50 crores, which is truly tremendous. The kind of trending that the Nitesh Tiwari directed film has seen this year is preceded only by Uri – The Surgical Strike. That film too had a fantastic first week and went on to be a blockbuster in the final run. While one waits to see if a blockbuster tag is also on the cards for the film, a superhit tag is indeed there for the taking.

The film opened better than expected, then saw huge growth over the weekend, and eventually enjoyed very good weekdays as well. As a result, the first week numbers stand at 68.83 crores. Now it has to be seen how does the film trend over the second weekend. There is going to be major competition from Dream Girl, which is certainly going to have a fantastic weekend. If Chhichhore manages to withstand that as well, then it could well go on to enjoy a very good run in its lifetime.

As of now, 100 crores mark would be surpassed in a jiffy by the Sajid Nadiadwala production and from there the journey towards the next big milestone, lifetime total of Sushant Singh Rajput’s M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, would begin.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!