Post Inshallah Row, Salman Khan To Reunite With Her Ex-Manager Reshma Shetty?

It hasn’t been a truly fruitful year for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as his first release of the year, Bharat, only turned out to be a plus affair at the box office and the much-awaited Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt got shelved post rumoured differences with the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, we hear Sallu will go under guidance of his ex manager Reshma Shetty and is willing to bury the hatchet.

People close to Salman Khan feel letting go of Reshma last year was one of the worst decisions of his life as she was one of those people who would give her honest suggestions unlike his present associates who just give a nod to everything he decides. “She always told him like it was, but now he’s surrounded with yes-men who simply agree with everything he says. He needs Reshma Shetty to manage his career decisions,” reveals a close friend of the actor in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle.

Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, the actor is willing to let go of the bitter past and reconcile with Reshma. In fact the manager’s company, Matrix, is also planning to once again handle the actor and take charge of his career.

Only time will tell if there’s any truth to these reports but all we can hope is the actor to come with a blockbuster project soon and shut all the haters.

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in the third franchise of cop drama, Dabangg 3, which is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Dabangg 3 reprises Sonakshi Sinha in the role of ‘Rajjo’ and will witness Chulbul Pandey’s another love interest in Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar.

The movie is slated for a December, 2020 release.

