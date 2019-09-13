Jamai Raja 2.0 Actor Ravi Dubey On Sargun Mehta: “We Are Each Other’s Biggest Support & Critics”

Actor Ravi Dubey could not be happier as his digital debut ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’, is being received well by the audiences. The cherry on the cake is the actor’s wife, Sargun Mehta’s film Surki Bindi too has been welcomed with open arms by audiences and critics alike.

Ravi recently spoke about his bond with wifey Sargun and how the duo is each other’s biggest critics. In his interview to Bollywood Life, the former Khatron K Khiladi participant said, “Honestly, Sargun is very busy nowadays. It is hard to find a lot of time with her. But, when we are together we do discuss work and films. We are each other’s biggest support and critics. We rip each other apart if we do not like something or a performance.”

The actor who has swiftly made his transition from the small screen to the digital space feels that the web gives you a wider audience. “I feel you have a greater viewership on the web. There are many who feel TV is not cool enough. But web has a huge audience in the youth.”

Speaking about his much loved character from the show turning to a baddie with the sequel, Ravi said, “As an actor, I feel whatever both these characters did, it was with immense earnestness. In the first season, he wanted to bring Roshni – Durga Devi together with a lot of love. This time, he is driven by revenge. His single-mindedness is the most interesting aspect. The response has been overwhelming. My social media handles are filled with messages on how much people have loved the show. I got close to 1,000 messages within a few hours of the show coming on air. Many have watched all the episodes at one go. But the best news is that it has got a 10/10 rating on IMDB. Someone shared it with me and I am thrilled. It is heartening to see such reviews on that platform. I cannot ask for more.”

For the unreserved, Jamai Raja 2.0 is the sequel to the successful TV show Jamai Raja that aired on ZEE TV. The show catapulted Ravi’s success overnight and his chemistry with the show’s female lead, Nia Sharma was much loved by audiences.

