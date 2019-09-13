Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula’s Picture With Shantanu Maheshwari Has A Funny Caption & It’s Relatable AF!

Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye 9 is making the headlines ever since it has started. Every now and then, a new controversy takes place and a new drama begins. Be it Aly Goni and Natasha Stankovic’s recent news or Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight, we have seen what not till now.

The show is nearing to semi-finale and the contestants are gearing up for the same. Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary along with Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke are considered as the strongest competition in the show.

Now recently, Prince shared a picture with Shantanu with a funny caption and it is so relatable. In the picture, both are seen posing and looking at something. Check out the post here:

The picture has been taken during the shoot of it seems. The contestants keep on sharing BTS pictures and videos on social media.

Talking about Nach Baliye 9, it is going to witness the entry of four wild card jodis this weekend: Vishal Aditya Singh – Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia – Anuj Sachdeva, Pooja Banerjee – Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev – Palak Purswani.

