Chhichhore Is A Record Breaker For Shraddha Kapoor As It Beats Week 1 Of Blockbuster Stree

Shraddha Kapoor has currently taken over Bollywood with two back to back successes with ‘Saaho‘ and ‘Chhichhore‘. The powerhouse of talent has recently, broken her own record as ‘Chhichhore‘s’ first-week box office numbers have exceeded that of ‘Stree‘.

Stree, a film for which the actress is well remembered as well had received 60.39 crores in its first week while her latest release, Chhichhore has gathered a whopping 68.83 crores.

Chhichhore, a film that will walk you down the memory lane of your college days has been receiving love from audiences all across. The actress who played the role of ‘Maya’ in the film too was well appreciated for her tremendous performance on screen.

Shraddha Kapoor who has been making it to the news for all the right reasons is receiving immense love from fans who are extremely happy to see their icon take over the silver screen with Chhichhore and not so long ago with Saaho as well.

Looking forward, Shraddha Kapoor has Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3, both of which look extremely interesting. The actress who has just begun shooting for the latter had shared some pictures on her social media handles which have just increased the excitement levels of the fans.

The actress has kickstarted shooting for her upcoming film Baaghi 3 as she posted some pictures from the sets of Baaghi 3. Also, the audience is also looking forward to witnessing her eccentric dance move in Street Dancer, soon.

Looks like Shradha Kapoor’s is definitely enjoying the phase where she’s already shooting for her next action film Baaghi 3.

