Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurrana And Remo D’souza Strike A Pose On Sets Of The Film

Choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’souza’s upcoming directorial venture ‘Street Dancer 3D’ happens to be in talks among cine-goers from a very long time. The Varun Dhawan starrer is one of the much-awaited releases in Bollywood.

Late yesterday, Varun’s co-star Aparshakti Khurrana took on Instagram to share a picture of his along with the Badlapur actor and their director from the sets of the film

The trio in the picture can be seen with all smiles.

Talking about the film, apart from Varun and Aparshakti, the dance film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande along with others in major roles.

The first schedule of Varun starrer was shot in Punjab. Whereas the second schedule was shot in the UK. The shooting of the film was wrapped up late last month.

The film is slated for release on 24th January 2020.

Talking about Dangal actor Aparshakti who was last seen on a big screen in Siddharth Malhotra – Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabriya Jodi, other than Street Dancer 3D also has filmmaker Ashish Aryan’s directorial Kanpuriye, along with Rajshri Deshpande, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma along with others in major roles.

