Super 30 Box Office: Despite A Huge Budget, This Hrithik Roshan Starrer Proves To Be A Profitable Venture For The Makers

After Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan remained away from the big screen for more than 2 years. He was, of course, working on two films Super 30 & War all this while but due to delay in the first film, many fans were left anxious.

Now it’s a celebration time for millions of Hrithik fans as the film has not just crossed 100 crores mark at the Box Office but has also proved to be a profitable venture for its producers.

Also, it has proved to be one of the biggest grossers of Hrithik Roshan by earning 146.10 crores at the Box Office as the film is only behind Krrish 3 (240.50 crores) & Bang Bang (181.03 crores).

Here’s How Super 30 Is A Plus Venture For Producers & How Much Profits It Has Earned.

Budget Of Super 30 – 90 Crores

Total Lifetime Earnings (146.10 crores)

Plus Collections = 56.10 crores

So, Super 30 is clearly a film which has reaped profits for its makers and it can be called a ‘Plus’.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor is carrying terrific buzz especially after the release of trailer recently. The film is releasing on big National Holiday i.e. on Oct 2 and is all set for one of the biggest openings ever.

