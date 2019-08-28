Prabhas REVEALS The Sanskrit Meaning Of Saaho & It Has A Salman Khan Connection!

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of their upcoming film, Saaho. The film is all set to hit the screens on Friday this week. After Baahubali: The Conclusion, after 2 years Prabhas will be seen on screen and the audience has a lot of expectation from this action thriller.

The actors have shot Saaho in Hindi as well as Telugu. Thus, it marks Prabhas’ Bollywood debut. Recently, Prabhas visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show along with his Saaho co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. As reported by News 18, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma asked Prabhas the meaning of Saaho.

Prabhas revealed that Saaho means ‘Jai Ho‘ in Sanskrit. As soon as he told the meaning, the audience sitting there started cheering ‘Jai Ho‘.

Meanwhile, the film is directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Shraddha Kapoor will be making her Tollywood debut with this action-thriller.

In an interview with The Hindu, Prabhas revealed that it was tough for him to get shed his bulky Baahubali look for Saaho. He had to prep a lot and also turned vegetarian to sport a lean look for the film.

The film also has Shraddha Kapoor doing a lot of action and stunts. Kapoor herself shot her action scenes for the film.

Are you planning to watch Saaho this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

