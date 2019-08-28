Mission Mangal Box Office: Beats Luka Chuppi To Emerge As The 5th Most Profitable Film Of 2019

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day release, Mission Mangal, has been enjoying a stable run at the box office. It’s been 13 days, and the movie has added 171.78 crores at the box office already. After surpassing some major records, the movie has now surpassed Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi in the 2019 Profitable list.

Luka Chuppi with lifetime numbers of 94.15 crores, and a budget of 25 crores, had raked in profit percentage of 276.60%. Now, the Jagan Shakti directorial with its yesterday’s collections has surpassed these numbers making profits of 281.73% and emerged as 2019’s 5th most profitable film.

With the movie all set to cross the 175 crores mark, let’s see how many more records it manages to surpass and where does it stand in terms of its overall verdict.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Akshay who will be next be seen in Housefull 4 and Laxmmi Bomb, was seen playing the doting son as he spent time with his mother Aruna Bhatia, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

Sharing a video in which he was seen strolling on the streets of London with his mother, Akshay wrote: “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old…so spend time with them while you can.”

