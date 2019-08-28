Nora Fatehi Feels Dancers Should Be Respected As They Put In A Lot Of  Blood, Sweat & Tears To Perform

After captivating us with her sensational dance moves, the young, talented and beautiful Nora Fatehi is now leaving an impression on one and all with her stellar acting chops through her recent projects – the action thriller Batla House and the music video ‘Pachtaoge.’

However, while the fabulous Fatehi gal is earning accolades for her recent acting performances, Nora strongly believes that one needs to even respect and celebrate dancers as there is a lot that goes into doing dance performances too.

Making a strong point about why one should give the dancers their dues, Nora passionately said, “Currently, I am shooting for Street Dancer with professional dancers. Dancers, who have sacrificed so many things in life to become professional dancers and one day I just had an epiphany that why don’t we celebrate dancers the way we celebrate actors? Do you know what dancers go through? The way they push themselves to do certain moves which are almost humanly impossible. We had these ballerinas on the sets, who were doing ballerina dance style, while simultaneously doing hip-hop style dance with their upper torso – I was amazed.”

Further driving the point home, the talented dancer-actor said, “It must have taken them years to balance like that, half of us can’t balance while we are walking. Dancing is not easy, and there is a lot of blood, sweat, tears, sacrifices that one has to put in to become a dancer. When an actor does a good scene in the movie, everyone goes crazy – ‘OMG he is such an amazing actor.’ Yes, we should respect actors, I am guilty of that too, but what about the dancers? They should be equally respected and valued. Dancers can take you to another world without even speaking and I feel it’s a shame that it’s not even celebrated like that. It’s time to celebrate them.”

All art forms deserve equal respect and admiration and we are absolutely with Nora on this. Bravo girl, you truly are a Rockstar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!