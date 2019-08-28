Ranveer Singh: “I’m Thankful To Rohit Shetty For Making Me Part Of His Power Packed Cop Universe”

Actor Ranveer Singh, who worked with director Rohit Shetty in last year’s blockbuster film “Simmba“, says he always wanted to be his hero.

“Rohit is the king of the action-entertainment and the masala genre. I always wanted to be his hero and when I got this opportunity, I gave it my all. Both of us are entertainers at our core – we like entertaining the audiences to the hilt,” Ranveer said.

In the film, Ranveer played a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. For him, the character has a special place in his heart.

“Sangram Bhalerao will always stay extraordinarily close to my heart because I got to act in a film, in a genre which was my home territory. I’m thankful to Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me part of his power packed cop universe.”

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who played a pivotal role in the film, too praised Rohit.

She said: “The way I define a masala Bollywood film is a Rohit sir film. I think it has every emotion, every flavor is depicted, and in a rather grand way, which makes watching a movie a fulfilling experience.

“There’s drama, romance, good music, large sets, cars are flying. When you come with your friends and family for two hours you get fully transported into his grand larger-than-life world which makes the cinema-going experience totally memorable and fully Paisa vasool,” Sara said.

“Simmba”, which raked in over Rs 100 cr, will premiere on &pictures on Saturday.

