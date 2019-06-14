Rohit Shetty: From Golmaal To Simmba; Secrets That Made Him The King Of Masses!

Rohit Shetty is the king of action and commercial cinema. There is no doubt that the audiences like me are always enticed when I see a Shetty film like Golmaal or Singham with a tub of popcorn at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema. This is because he is flashy, experimental and flamboyant.

His first film Zameen(2001) for which he was a scriptwriter didn’t do well at the box office. It was during this time that he met Ajay Devgn with whom he was an associate in ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, and ‘Raju Chacha’. He has learned the crux of commercial filmmaking post the failure of his first film. What is the true story behind Rohit’s glamour of making his audiences do the “Aankh Maarey” to his films? let’s go through the reasons:

Golmaal

Ajay Devgn had been very supportive for Shetty during the making of Golmaal. The idea was narrated by Neeraj Vora. He became a household name with this biggie. The Bollywood hitmaker cracked the Rohit Shetty formula with these films. People believed with Golmaal 3, that Shetty as an action director could really make brilliant comedy films. Also, the amalgamation of Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi with Devgn created magic at the box office. With Golmaal franchise, the audiences built a strong connection with Shetty.

Audience interest is the supreme power

Shetty is also known to cater to the taste of the audiences. His masala entertainers see the protagonist smashing the villain on the head. Also to add, no film of his is complete without the *Seethi-Maar* dialogues. “Aata maajhi satakli re!” from Singham Franchise is still remembered fondly even today because of Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal. Ranveer Singh as Simmba took the box office by storm by collecting 240.22 Crores. Relevant issues related to society were shown in these films. In this film, he has tried to show the subject of rape cases which is quite relevant in India. The film was much appreciated by the class and mass audiences.

Power packed action drama

Be it Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal franchise, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express or Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, the jaw-dropping action scenes act as USP’s. When numerous cars fly or Bhalerao taps on your shoulder from the back for the cause of good, “Gheun taak” moments occur.

Rohit’s genre of cinema

While the Indian cine goers praised the Marvel Universe, there are Bollywood adherents love Shetty’s cop universe. He has made the cop drama popular in India giving it a superhero taste.

Shetty’s next, Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be a stepping stone to the cop universe. If Sooryavanshi does well then it is pretty much on the cards, that Singham and Simmba brands can come together to be the next Bollywood Avenger because the concept of the universal franchise has a large prospect in Hindi cinema.

Sooryavanshi releases on 27th March, 2020. Now let’s see how this Blockbuster king of directors pulsates the audiences. His comedy and action is clean, posh and you really don’t have to analyse his films a lot. Let’s see if Shetty manages to deliver it again, to the audiences, what they are craving for.

