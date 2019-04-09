Yesterday, the teaser of Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s much-awaited flick, Kabir Singh, was revealed and its garnering praises. Kapoor, who is donning the title role looks smashing hot and dons major part of the teaser.

Now Kabir Singh is making to our newly started section ‘How’s The Hype?’, we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that this teaser has garnered and examine whether it makes it to a blockbuster or a lacklustre!

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The teaser introduces Shahid’s character as an aggressive man, who abuses he’s angry. Ending the teaser on a cute note, we see Kiara Advani speaking a lot without any dialogue.

What do you all think about Kabir Singh teaser? Rate the hype below and share your views in the comment section!

The movie is a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, which was released in 2017. The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It will release on June 21.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!