Kabir Singh Teaser: This Literally Packs Too Many Punches!

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu and he’s back with yet another different avatar for Kabir Singh. The makers have dropped its first teaser and it literally packs too many punches.

The teaser starts with introducing Shahid’s character and the aggressive trait of his nature. When he’s angry, he abuses (CBFC, please consider this). Ending the teaser on a cute note, we see Kiara Advani speaking a lot without any dialogue.

Watch the teaser here:

The film is shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid dons four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it since before the shoot of the film started.

It is a Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, which was released in 2017. The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios production, stars Shahid Kapoor in the title role and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It will release on June 21.

