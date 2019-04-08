Before PM Narendra Modi Biopic Arrives, Let’s Revisit The Best Portrayals Of Renowned Indian Politicians!

The heat is turned on in the country, ahead of 17th Lok Sabha elections starting from 11th April 2019. Cashing on the election season, many political movies including The Accidental Prime Minister and Thackeray saw their releases, early this year. Both the releases sparked a political debate but Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming PM Narendra Modi is turning out to be the most controversial one.

While the clouds of controversies are given for such political dramas, there are some actors who shined for the portrayal of political figures, irrespective of commercial success.

Let’s recall some of the best on-screen depiction of renowned Indian politicians:

Paresh Rawal (Sardar)

Known for memorable comedy roles, Paresh Rawal proved his mettle by displaying the range of his skills in this 1993 release. Indian biographical drama, Sardar featured the actor in a titular role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The portrayal of the Iron man of India by the actor saw highly positive critical reception and gown down as one of the best on-screen depiction of Indian politicians.

Mammootty (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar)

The legendary actor, Mammootty played the titular role of Ambedkar in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The movie saw its commercial release in 2000 but won a national award in 1998 after its certification. Mammootty was applauded with a national award as the best actor, for the breathtaking act and touted to be the aptest portrayal of the great leader.

Om Bhutkar (Yashwantrao Chavan- Bakhar Eka Vadalachi)

Jabbar Patel’s Marathi movie, Yashwantrao Chavan- Bakhar Eka Vadalachi presented the early life and political career of mass leader and renowned political figure, Yashwantrao Chavan. Mulshi Pattern fame Om Bhutkar nailed Chavan’s character with subtle expressions.

Anupam Kher (The Accidental Prime Minister)

As expected veteran actor Anupam Kher swayed the audience with his controlled act of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, in this controversial political drama. Though the movie turned out as an underperformer at the ticket windows, Kher was praised for his role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thackeray)

Stepping into the shoes of one of the most iconic and boisterous political figures, Balasaheb Thackeray, was never an easy job but supremely talented Nawazuddin delivered a brave act with a dash of entertaining elements. The actor also received applauds for carrying the mannerisms brilliantly of Shivsena supremo without overdoing it.

