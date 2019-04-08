Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 3: John Abraham Starrer Scores A Better Weekend Than His Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran

Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Day 3: Last year John Abraham’s much acclaimed and commercially successful Parmanu – The Pokhran Story had collected 20.78 crores in its opening weekend. Now his Romeo Akbar Walter has done better by collecting 22.70 crores in its first three days. This is after Sunday brought in further 9 crores, an improvement over Saturday collections.

There is a slight difference though as Parmanu – The Pokhran Story had managed this feat after starting at Friday collections of 4.82 crores. However, Romeo Akbar Walter had managed a better kick-start for itself at 6 crores.

Nonetheless, the fact remains that the Robbie Grewal directed film has managed sort of platform for itself and it needs to consolidate from this point on. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran was very stable right through the weekdays that had resulted in the first week collections of 35.41 crores. Now the makers of Romeo Akbar Walter would be hoping for something similar here. For that to happen, Monday would need to be very stable with collections in the vicinity of 4 crores. Once that turns out to be the case, the film could well have a steady run of affairs.

