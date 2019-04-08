Nach Baliye 9: From Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal To Sreesanth-Bhuvneshwari, Here’s The Entire List Of Probable Contestants!

Star Plus’ dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, has been in the news with several rumours regarding the probable celebrity judges, participants and hosts. While the show is being produced by none other than Salman Khan, reportedly Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier rejected the offer of host.

Although, now it is being said that Shahid Kapoor & wife Mira Rajput will be the judges, Jennifer Winget with Sunil Grover may be seen as hosts. Albeit, what matters the most are the contestants & below is the list of the probable ones:

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

The spark of romance between the lovebirds ignited during Bigg Boss Season 9 where both were contestants. Their love story started post the end of the show, and the duo finally got hitched on October 12, 2018. With Prince’s streak of winning reality shows and Yuvika’s massive fan base, they sure will be an asset to the show!

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

With a trend of weddings, Rubina & Abhinav’s was one another that stormed the internet. We’ve seen both performing with their best talents on screen as actors, it is to be seen now whether they manage to recreate the same magic together as a couple on the show.

Sreesanth-Bhuvneshwari

The cricketer won hearts with his last show, Bigg Boss 11, and then we saw him in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwari’s savage reply on Weekend ka Vaar episodes was unmissable! The duo will surely provide some masala worthy content to viewers.

Rohan Mehra-Kanchi Singh

One of the most rooted-for couples on the internet with numerous fan pages on Instagram, let’s see if they manage to garner equal love on Nach Baliye.

Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood

Their controversial ‘ex’ saga has been viral all over. After reportedly being betrayed by their individual exes, they finally revealed their love for each other on Vikas Gupta’s Ace of Space and are currently working on Roadies. While Divya is a tremendous dancer, Varun barely can move his body. Are y’all excited to see this combination?

Sana Khan-Melvis Louis

Melvis is a heartthrob amongst viewers for his amazing dancing skills. On the other hand, Sana Khan is no less and has garnered her own fan base with her charm.

Other contestants who might be seen on the show include:

Shalini Kapoor-Rohit Sagar

Kavita Kaushik-Ronit Biswas

Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria

Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!