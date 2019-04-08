WATCH: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Govinda’s ‘Meri Pant Bhi Sexy’ Twist To Nick Jonas’ Cool

Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas’ Cool got a Bollywood twist with Govinda’s 1990’s hit song Meri pant bhi sexy. His wife and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t stop laughing.

Priyanka, who got married to the pop-singer last year, shared a mash-up of Cool and song Meri pant bhi sexy through her Instagram story.

Priyanka shared the video by writing Meri Pant Bhi Sexy feat. Nick Jonas, and added a laughing emoji with it.

The Hindi song from the 1994 movie Dulaara is sung by Govinda and Alka Yagnik. It has been picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song lists almost every item on the hero’s body, labelling them as ‘sexy’ and how girls keep on falling for him.

The mash-up video has visuals of Jonas’ Brothers’ Cool juxtaposed with the sound of the Govinda’s song.

On April 5, the Jonas Brothers released their second comeback single Cool but unlike their first song, its video did not feature Priyanka or Joe Jonas’ fiancee Sophie Turner. Lyrically, Cool isn’t as focused as Sucker is on romance.

The song, which has been shot in Miami, depicts the boys performing on the beach, hanging around on yachts and generally living it up on stage. The Cool video shows the brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — dressed in baggy suits, sporting stylish shades and prancing near flashy cars.

