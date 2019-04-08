Box Office Report Card: 4 Actors Who Reigned The 1st Quarter Of 2019!

The first quarter of 2019 has proved to be quite grand for Bollywood. In a matter of 3 months, the industry has doled out several amazing films, that did commendable business at the box-office. And while good content clearly is the defining factor when it comes to BO collections, solid performances by lead actors also help the films dominate at the box-office.

As we enter the second quarter of 2019, we list down four actors who reigned the BO in the first quarter of 2019 with their stellar performances.

1. Akshay Kumar – Kesari

Akshay Kumar is undeniably the box-office’s darling, rarely does it happen that his films don’t enter the coveted 100 crore club. In the first quarter of 2019, the superstar not only delivered a memorable performance as Sikh warrior Ishar Singh in Kesari but also proved once again that he is the BO boss by bringing in a collection of 139.79 crores* till now, which is increasing by each passing day.

2. Ranveer Singh – Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh is in top form and has been effortlessly reigning the BO with all his releases lately. This year, Ranveer’s street rapper avatar from Gully Boy, not only painted the town red but also set the cash registers ringing at the box-office. The film earned over 139.38 crores, making Ranveer one of the top actors whose film rocked the box-office.

3. Kartik Aaryan – Luka Chuppi

While jotting down actors who reigned BO in the first quarter of 2019, one can’t ignore Bollywood’s latest blue-eyed-boy, Kartik Aaryan. The charming actor, who gave a stiff competition to some of the stalwarts of the industry last year with his superhit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is back with another superhit this year – Luka Chuppi. Kartik not only stood up to the audiences’ expectations with his portrayal of a small-town boy Guddu in the film but also delivered another hit film. The film has raked in over 92.05 crores* and is declared a super-hit. Kartik clearly is BO’s new wonder boy.

4. Vicky Kaushal – Uri: The Surgical Strike

The dramatized account of the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack on the big screen – Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, not only won the audience’s heart but also created a buzz with its impressive box-office collection. Vicky’s power-packed performance lured more and more audience to the theatres and the movie went on to become a blockbuster by raking in 244.06 crores*.

