‘Jumping Jack’ Jeetendra Dances To Classics Like Jawani Janeman & Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya

Bollywood’s ‘Jumping Jack’ Jeetendra, who turned 77, wore his dancing shoes for a birthday party and grooved to classic hits like Jawani Janeman and Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya, surrounded by family members and loved ones.

His daughter Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram on Sunday to share glimpses from a party she hosted on Saturday.

In one video, Jeetendra and his wife Shobha are seen dancing on a live rendition of Jawani Janeman from the 1982 film Namak Halaal.

“Jai Mata Di….Parents are gods on earth! May you live my years too. Happy birthday, papa,” Ekta wrote alongside the video in which Jeetendra looks smart in his all-black ensemble. Shobha added colour to the frame with a lilac suit and a floral ‘gajra’.

Happie bday!! JAI MATA DI…. parents r GODS ON EARTH ! May u live my years too ! Happie bday papa pic.twitter.com/wDLVDByOsu — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 7, 2019

In another video, Jeetendra and Shobha are seen seated with Ekta’s friend and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress Mona Singh and dancing to Samne Yeh Kaun Aaya from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani.

“Killer moves sitting. Family, friends like family,” Ekta tweeted of the moment from the party, which had several TV actors in attendance.

Mona also shared a glimpse of the party and wished “Jeetu uncle” a happy birthday. “Happy birthday Jeetu uncle. May you always have that shining smile,” she wrote.

