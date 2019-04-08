Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 7 Weeks Training & A Battle Sequence Between Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan! 

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the anticipated releases in recent times. Also being the ambitious project of Ajay, who is also co-producing the periodic drama, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to pack some high-octane action sequences. As per the latest report, it is learnt that Ajay and Saif Ali Khan, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie, to start the shoot for the climax from today.

As per Mid-Day, the sets are built for the climax sequence at a Suburban Studio. Also, Saif Ali Khan has gone through a seven weeks training of sword fighting. Action director Ramazan Bulut has designed the climax, depicting the Sinhagad battle.

Ramzan Bulut has worked with Hollywood movies like Inferno, Rush and Bollywood release, Shivaay. The fight will feature Ajay Devgn as Taanaji Malusare and Saif Ali Khan as Udaybhan Rathod.

A source close to the daily, added, “Both Saif and Ajay have been training for the past couple of weeks. Saif has been personally coached by Bulut, who was flown down from Turkey for these action sequences. While his training was aimed at mastering the use of the longsword, over the past few days, Saif has been practising his moves for the final sword ballet that sees him taking on Ajay’s character, Tanaji Malusare. It was only when Bulut was fully satisfied with his prep that he greenlit the filming of the sequence.”

“At one point in the battle, Rathod had knocked the shield from Tanaji’s hand, rendering him defenceless. Bulut has included such elements in the piece”, the source adds further.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!