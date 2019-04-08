Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Have Reunited & We Can’t Get Enough Of Them! WATCH VIDEO

Actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have shared screen space yet again, this time for a music video as part of an ad campaign.

As part of Pepsi’s 2019 ‘Har Ghoont Mein Swag‘ campaign, the anthem also features star rapper Badshah and has been choreographed by Ahmed Khan.

Disha, who has starred with Tiger in “Baaghi 2” and some music videos as well, said the campaign reflects the “cool attitude and swag of the youth”.

“The song is effortless, peppy and extremely relatable. The dance steps, the music, the colours and the costumes all come together to add to the perkiness of the song. I can honestly say I have never enjoyed shooting for a song so much in my life. I hope people enjoy watching the song as much as I have enjoyed performing for it,” the actress, who is more than friends with Tiger, said in a statement.

Ahmed said “Har ghoont mein swag” is the “youth anthem” it sets out to be.

“Today’s new generation is armed with self-belief and swag. They are effortlessly cool and don’t hesitate to stand up for what they believe in. We have showcased this very attitude in the music video. I had an absolute blast working with Disha, Tiger and Badshah and that fun translates on-screen,” he added.

Tarun Bhagat, Director – Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India, is confident that “with Badshah dropping the bass on our baseline, Disha and Tiger burning up the screen with their dance moves, and Bollywood heavy hitter Ahmed Khan directing the video”, India will be singing the song right back.

