Box Office Collections: Simmba Continues The Run, The Accidental Prime Minister Closer To The Finish Line!

With Uri: The Surgical Strike doing wonders at the box office, it was obvious for the other releases to face the wrath of it. The Vicky Kaushal starrer dominated its competitor The Accidental Prime Minister and was also benefited as Ranveer Singh’s Simmba slowed down.

The Accidental Prime Minister saw a decent first weekend as it collected 15.50 crores. Considering the craze and positive response the Vicky’s action-thriller garnered, the numbers that it collected in Week 1 were appreciable but gradually fell. At the end of its Week 2, the movie could only manage to rake in a total of 25 crores*.

Talking about Rohit Shetty’s masala entertainer, Simmba is finally dipping in its collections after a glorious run at the ticket windows. It added another 6.18 crores in the 4th week, taking the grand total to 238.67 crores.

Now with the two highly-anticipated films, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray that arrived in theatres today, the collections of all the previous releases will get hampered with the positive word-of-mouth coming in for both the releases.

Veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar has praised actress Kangana Ranaut after watching her forthcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi by saying that she was born to play the character of Rani Laxmbai onscreen.

Manoj Kumar was interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai at a special screening of the film.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi is a patriotic film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

“I think Kangana was born to play her character onscreen. Everybody has done a great job in the film, but Kangana has immortalized the character of Rani Laxmibai onscreen.”

