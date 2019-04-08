MondayMotivation: This Ranbir Kapoor Dialogue From Tamasha Is LIFE!

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we take you back on the nostalgic ride featuring Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha. This isn’t a dialogue that will motivate you per se but the scene around it will surely make you think about your life.

It is the tenth dialogue for getting mentioned in the latest category of ‘#FilmyDialogueOfTheDay’.

The scene has Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) explaining to his father about his life and how it’s not a happy one. No matter how tough you are, this sequence will surely leave you moist-eyed as it ends.

