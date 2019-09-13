‘RiMoRav VLogs’ Hosts Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa CONFIRM Conflict With Rishi Dev; Announce Their Exit?

One of the most famous Indian Youtube channel has been RiMoRav VLogs, which was hosted by the trio – Rishi Dev, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari and actor Gaurav Wadhwa. Since quite a few days, fans were quick to notice the latter two missing from the videos, and wondered if there other commitments or a rift that was the reason behind it all. However, the truth has been spoken and here’s all about it.

Mohena just a while ago took to her Instagram account and posted a video of herself and Gaurav dancing to the tunes of Gajendra Verma’s hit track, Tera Ghata. The video opens to the duo sitting on two chairs and there’s another alongside which remains empty (Rishi’s obviously) and ends with the both crooning to the lines ‘shayad rahu ya na rahu dilbar’ as they walk out of the camera lens. Is it supposed to be mean that they’ve officially quit RiMoRav Vlogs?

Although the video with 2:42 minutes duration was captioned to be a normal dance video, fans were quick to make out the cryptic message. Mohena captioned the image as, Tera Ghata ft. MOHENA GAURAV MOHIT. Thank you MOHIT PATHAK @themohitpathak (Singer of Humsa Yaar and Tere Sheher main) for soulfully re singing this version of Tera Ghata which was Originally & Beautifully sung by Gajendra Verma. Wonderfully and Creatively Choregraphed by Ace Choreographer BERTWIN D’SOUZA @bertdsou and last but not the least Amazingly Shot and Edited by KISHLAY TIWARI @kishh.t

Hope you guys feel it like we did”

Check out the video below:

