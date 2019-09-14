Ayushmann Khurana is certainly on a roll with as many as 6 back to back hits and his choice of films certainly needs no introduction. He is currently the go to choice of filmmakers for all unconventional riles that most actors would shy from portraying.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, Ayushmann along with his leading lady Nushrat Bharucha revealed the worst pick up lines used on them. Ayushmann very cheekily revealed, “Your dimples are deep. I remember a girl used to tell this to me when I was in University.”

Nushrat on the other hand said, “Mere sath I think ek perception hai, unko lagta hai shayad.. ki mai durse unko kuch fek dungi, gaali wagera de dungi toh log shayad approach hi nahi karte mujhe.”

(I think people have this perception about me that I will throw things at them so maybe that is why no one has ever approached me.)

Check out the exclusive video below: