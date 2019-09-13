EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals The First Person He Told About Dream Girl’s Pooja & It’s Not Tahira

Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha hit the theatres today and has left the audience laughing throughout the film. The film has managed to take a good start and we think Ayushmann is ready to bag another hit with this film. Before the film reached the theatres today, Ayushmann met team KoiMoi for an exclusive chat and spilled many beans for us.

On being asked who did he tell about his character first, Ayushmann revealed that it was her manager. He said, “I think my manager. She knew about the fact that I was turning into Pooja. She was a part of the narration also but she only heard the first half.”

We even asked him about his wifey Tahira Kashyap’s reaction on bagging this role and he revealed that, “She was fine but she hasn’t read the script.” Just a few days ago, the actor even posted a picture with Tahira captioned it as,”With my #Dreamgirl’ to which Tahira had a very befitting reply. She reported the picture and captioned it as, “‘But I thought I was with mine! We as a couple believe in balancing it out. When Harish meets Dream girl.'”

But we did not let him go this easy. We asked him if Tahira helped him prep for the role and his reply left us laughing in splits. He said, “I’ve observed people, did pranks on Radio and I used to call my first girlfriend and when her father would pick up.. I would speak in a woman’s voice and say “Hello Uncle, baat karwado” so that I can speak to her for hours. It used to 100% work and I was 14 that time”

According to Koimoi’s box office reports, Dream Girl is expected to touch double digits collection after its first day of release.

