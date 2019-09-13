Saaho Box Office (Worldwide): 424 Crores In 2 Weeks, Prabhas’ Magic Is All Over!

Saaho Box Office (Worldwide): Saaho has turned out to be a Hit in its Hindi version at the box office, but the Prabhas mania isn’t just stuck here or the regional version, but is spread worldwide! The movie has finished 2nd week at the theatres and here’s how it is fairing worldwide.

Saaho has raked in a whopping total of 424 crores at the worldwide box office. While the expectations were way higher, the movie still surpassed the negative word of mouth obstacle during its initial days and managed to come this far. With movies like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl arriving at the theatres, the pace will definitely slow down now but let’s see where it lands up in terms of its lifetime collections.

Saaho has crossed Rs 400 crore at the global box-office, the film’s makers tweeted on Monday.

“Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

“Saaho” is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster “Bahubali” series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama “Saaho” was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is rumoured to have been made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

