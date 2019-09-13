Nach Baliye 9’s Avinash Sachdev On His Break Up With Rubina Dilaik: “We Were Insecure About Everything”

Star Plus’ reality show Nach Baliye 9 is constantly making the headlines for several reasons. The concept of the show is such where all the ex couples are coming together under one roof, it is obvious that controversies will happen. Recent controversy being Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s slap incident.

After weeks of launching the show, the makers are now all set to introduce the wild card entrants. One of the couples who will be entering the show is Avinash Sachdev along with his girlfriend Palak Puruswani.

Soon after they get introduced in the show, Raveena Tandon, one of the judges, ask Avinash about his past relationship. He revealed the real reason behind his and Rubina’s breakup. He said, “Rubina and I were very insecure about everything in life. We never used to give space to each other.” He further added, “I feel very lucky that I have Palak in my life, who keeps me grounded. She understands me completely.”

Apart from Avinash-Palak, other celebrity jodis who will make an entry are of Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.

