Dharmendra Was Left Teary-Eyed On The Sets Of A Reality Show; Here’s Why

Veteran actor Dharmendra and his love for cinema is known to everyone. Even at this so many years in Bollywood, the actor’s fandom has no boundaries.

Recently, the actor appeared on a reality show as a guest and to tribute his work, he was shown a short video of his journey from a small village in Punjab to carving a niche in Bollywood. This made him extremely emotional and Dharmendra burst into tears seeing the video.

The video shows how his village in Punjab, Sanewal looked like and it takes us to the railway tracks where the actor used to go after bunking school. The video also shows us his school and his favourite desserts – gajar ka halwa and lassi from the two particular shops.

Seeing the video, Dharmendra got teary-eyed and said, “You made me cry, dear. This is the very place where I used to sit and dream about entering Bollywood. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!

“I tell the bridge so that it knows that I have achieved my dreams. I am attached to the soil of my village, I am an emotional person and you took me to a place where all my emotions belong”, he added.

Dharmendra was present on the sets of the reality show to promote his grandson’s film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Along with the veteran actor, director and son Sunny Deol and newbie Karan Deol were also there. The film is slated to release on September 20 2019.

