The Sky Is Pink Director Shonali Bose Shares Her INTIMIDATING Experience Working With Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar

Filmmaker Shonali Bose’s latest directorial venture The Sky Is Pink is in talks all over among cine-goers for all right reasons. The trailer of the film featuring the gorgeous and talented Priyanka Chopra and versatile Farhan Akhtar which was unveiled early this week has been trending all over Social media sites and Youtube.

The lead actors and the director has been gaining all praises and applauds following the trailer which is been very much loved by moviegoers.

Currently, the entire team of The Sky Is Pink happens to be in Toronto, Canada for the film’s premiere at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) .The film will be premiered today over there.

In an interview to PTI from Toronto the filmmaker stated that during the initial days of the shoot of The Sky Is Pink she was intimidated on working with Priyanka and Farhan following the vast work experience that the duo share.

As Shonali said, “It was initially a bit intimidating to work with Farhan and Priyanka. For one, Farhan is a director I personally admire. Moreover, he is someone who has directed Priyanka in a film. I felt conscious, but the two actors surrendered completely and trusted me. That made my job easy.”

Speaking about the film, The Sky Is Pink is the incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their teenage daughter who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Apart From Priyanka and Farhan, The Sky Is Pink also has Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in a major role.

The film will also mark the return of Priyanka in Bollywood after a huge gap of three years. As the actress was last seen in Bollywood in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal which released in 2016.

The Priyanka starrer will hit big screen in India on 11th October 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!