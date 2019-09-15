Chhichhore enjoyed an excellent first week at the Box Office but due to release of Dream Girl, it faced a reduction of shows in the second week. However, good word of mouth is helping the film tremendously as the Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor starrer film is still running to packed houses.

The film is all set for an excellent second weekend thanks to the steady Friday and incredible growth it has achieved on Saturday and Sunday.

Let’s have a look at the advance booking trends of Chhichhore for Sunday-

Mumbai

Mumbai is trending fantastically today as there are 50-55% shows which are almost full or already packed. This is phenomenal considering the new release Dream Girl is also enjoying a great run.

Delhi

Delhi is even better with 65-70% shows going housefull or filling fast so far.

Bengaluru & Hyderabad

Bengaluru and Hyderabad are riot with 70-75% shows running housefull or filling fast for the day.

Ahmedabad & Chandigarh

Both of these cities are also doing extremely well as they are recording a very good 45-50% housefull and filling fast shows for the day as of now.

Chennai & Kolkata

Chennai is on similar lines with around 50% “oranges” on BMS and Kolkata is better with 55-60%.

Overall, another big day for Chhichhore is on cards which will lead the film much closer towards the 100 crore mark

