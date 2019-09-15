Alia Bhatt Begins Takht With Karan Johar, Shares Sneak Peek With Fans

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has given a sneak-peek into the discussion of her next film “Takht” along with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen holding a red coffee mug with “Takht” written over it and Karan discussing about the film in front of her. Karan seems to be in a conversation.

“Takht” is set to be Karan’s next ambitious directorial and boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Alia, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film, a period drama, is set to hit the big screens in 2020.

Alia will next be seen in “Brahmastra” alongside her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The film, a fantasy adventure, is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

She is currently busy shooting for “Sadak 2“, which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director, 20 years after he helmed his last feature, “Kartoos”. “Sadak 2” also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!