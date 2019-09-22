Not Inshallah, But Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is All Set With Gangubai For Alia Bhatt! Details REVEALED

Post Inshallah shelved, fans have been left in doubts about what Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Alia Bhatt’s collab project will be. While it was earlier being said that Inshallah will indeed happen be it without the Dabangg actor, rumours around a film based on Gangubai Kothewali has been doing the rounds. But looks like the latter is happening and SLB is serious than ever with everything from script to music being worked upon.

If recent reports are to be believed since Alia Bhatt had already kept dates available for Inshallah and since it is not happening anytime soon, the director decided to go with Gangubai as he feels Alia fits perfectly for the role. A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali has the dates of Alia as she was the female lead in Inshallah. Hence, he decided to cast her for Gangubai. Also, he feels that the role suits her to the T. Gangubai was a powerful woman who ran multiple brothels across Mumbai and SLB feels he can take the challenge and extract a convincing and fine performance from the young actress.”

Moreover, everything from music to script has been sorted out and a grand announcement is on the cards. “Right now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working dedicatedly on the pre-production, music and in giving final touches to the script. Alia has also got the brief and she too is putting all the effort in understanding the part. Bhansali wants to formally announce the project but he’s waiting for the shraddh period to end and it’s considered to be an inauspicious time. Once the said period ends on September 28, a grand announcement will be made. The film will go on floors in mid-October and shooting is expected to end by February,” reveals the source further.

Now only time will tell if the movie is actually on cards, but we’re super excited if an announcement is on the cards. What about you?

